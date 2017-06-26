Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Comments & corrections

Jun 26, 2017

Education a complex topic beyond Hanson's vocabulary

Crikey Readers respond to Rundle on Hanson's autistic kids comments.

Share

On Pauline Hanson’s austistic kids comments

David Edmunds writes: Re. “Hanson’s autistic kids comments reveal a truth no one wants to talk about” (Friday) 

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Education a complex topic beyond Hanson’s vocabulary 

  1. Alex

    David Edmund wrote a great letter to Crikey (26 Jun 17) on Hanson and the education of students with learning disabilities, but beyond the arguments in the letter itself, David Edmunds writes: “Pauline Hanson’s views on schooling is that she is such a polarising figure, and so incapable of empathetic, informed coherent expression that her intervention immediately kills any meaningful discussion, even when she may have a point.”

    Consequently, I would like to propose an Internet Law along the lines of Godwin’s Law:
    Edmund’s Law: Hanson’s incursion into any area of public policy immediately kills any meaningful discussion on that topic.

  2. lethell

    Surely justice demands that private schools’ acceptance of public moneys be conditional on their following the same rules for exclusion of students and their right to sit externally graded exams as public schools. Or you could give public schools the same rights to reject or segregate difficult students as private schools have. Then of course you’d have to provide a viable alternative to the essentially academic focus of Year 12 courses. That would mean re-establishing and refunding TAFE. As it is our educational system has got to be one of the most morally corrupt in the western world.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/26/education-complex-topic-beyond-hansons-vocabulary/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.