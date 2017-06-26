We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
2 thoughts on “Education a complex topic beyond Hanson’s vocabulary ”
David Edmund wrote a great letter to Crikey (26 Jun 17) on Hanson and the education of students with learning disabilities, but beyond the arguments in the letter itself, David Edmunds writes: “Pauline Hanson’s views on schooling is that she is such a polarising figure, and so incapable of empathetic, informed coherent expression that her intervention immediately kills any meaningful discussion, even when she may have a point.”
Consequently, I would like to propose an Internet Law along the lines of Godwin’s Law:
Edmund’s Law: Hanson’s incursion into any area of public policy immediately kills any meaningful discussion on that topic.
Surely justice demands that private schools’ acceptance of public moneys be conditional on their following the same rules for exclusion of students and their right to sit externally graded exams as public schools. Or you could give public schools the same rights to reject or segregate difficult students as private schools have. Then of course you’d have to provide a viable alternative to the essentially academic focus of Year 12 courses. That would mean re-establishing and refunding TAFE. As it is our educational system has got to be one of the most morally corrupt in the western world.