Companies

Jun 26, 2017

Sovereign risk ahead -- set investment to full!

Amid claims of sovereign risk and complaints of uncertainty, it seems some companies are prepared to invest a lot in Australia, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.

Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Ian Narev

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Sovereign risk ahead — set investment to full! 

  1. old greybearded one

    Glencore has been flogging off assets for years. They have no idea how mine development works as I found out when one of my kids worked for them in the Isa. Theyn start by retrenching staff whose impact is long term, quality control etc. The sooner this collection of tax dodging carpet baggers have left the better we will be.

  2. klewso

    My favourite Australian Financial Revue was their attempt at “The Book of Moron”.

