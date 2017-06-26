Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 26, 2017

Crikey Worm: Marriage equality 'before too long', Greens' blue, putting a price on paradise

Good morning, early birds, and happy Eid al-Fitr for those celebrating. Christopher Pyne has said marriage equality could become law "sooner than everyone thinks", Crown employees will face court in China, and it turns out you can put a price on the Great Barrier Reef. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.

Cassidy Knowlton — Editor

Cassidy Knowlton

Editor

“Friends, we are in the winner’s circle, but we have to deliver a couple of things, and one of those we’ve got to deliver before too long is marriage equality in this country.” That’s government frontbencher Christopher Pyne at the after-party following the Liberal Council’s fundraising dinner on Friday, according to a secret tape made public by Andrew Bolt. He pointed out the ascendancy of the Liberal Party’s left faction as a reason why the deal could be done: 

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Marriage equality ‘before too long’, Greens’ blue, putting a price on paradise 

  1. Pollietragic

    Pyne’s comments about delivering a law for marriage equality highlights another division in the LNP. Apparently Abbott has responded accusing Pyne (and Morrision) of being disloyal to their party. Oh, how the irony!
    We must also thank DeLoittes AE for putting a $56Bill price tag on the Great Barrier Reef. Now the LNP can perceive it monetary terms. It is historically proven monetary values are the only way the LNP can understand worth. Possibly , this will change their attitude to the Great Barrier Reef, and instead of allowing activities to destroy it, they may now privatise it.

