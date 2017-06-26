Crikey Worm: Marriage equality 'before too long', Greens' blue, putting a price on paradise
Good morning, early birds, and happy Eid al-Fitr for those celebrating. Christopher Pyne has said marriage equality could become law "sooner than everyone thinks", Crown employees will face court in China, and it turns out you can put a price on the Great Barrier Reef. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Marriage equality ‘before too long’, Greens’ blue, putting a price on paradise ”
Pyne’s comments about delivering a law for marriage equality highlights another division in the LNP. Apparently Abbott has responded accusing Pyne (and Morrision) of being disloyal to their party. Oh, how the irony!
We must also thank DeLoittes AE for putting a $56Bill price tag on the Great Barrier Reef. Now the LNP can perceive it monetary terms. It is historically proven monetary values are the only way the LNP can understand worth. Possibly , this will change their attitude to the Great Barrier Reef, and instead of allowing activities to destroy it, they may now privatise it.