How Alex Malley walked away from the CPA with a $4.9m payout
The CPA is not a wildly successful business story like say Flight Centre or Seek.com, yet it's outgoing CEO has been paid a bundle.
Jun 26, 2017
Well, that explains it. While using an independent board review as cover, the CPA board, or what is left of it, has just allowed Alex Malley to complete one of corporate Australia’s most audaciously planned heists. Forget George Clooney and Ocean’s Eleven — Malley went one better and is walking away after being “sacked” from his role as CEO of the CPA with a payout of $4.9 million.
