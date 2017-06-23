Turnbull finishes the week with a trophy for his shift to the centre
Having pivoted to the left on big policy issues, Malcolm Turnbull goes into the winter break with evidence it can work.
Jun 23, 2017
The political year, like the year in the real world, has it rhythms. Once the country lazily drifts back from summer holidays the focus grows on the budget, the big political set piece of the year and a government’s chance to tell the story of how it wants to govern and the values that it will govern by. Sometimes, as in 2014, it is wildly successful at that in ways it never intended. This year’s budget story was of a government that had shifted significantly into the centre. A subsequent, hastily prepared energy policy has confirmed that shift.
