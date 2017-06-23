Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Politics

Jun 23, 2017

Turnbull finishes the week with a trophy for his shift to the centre

Having pivoted to the left on big policy issues, Malcolm Turnbull goes into the winter break with evidence it can work.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

The political year, like the year in the real world, has it rhythms. Once the country lazily drifts back from summer holidays the focus grows on the budget, the big political set piece of the year and a government’s chance to tell the story of how it wants to govern and the values that it will govern by. Sometimes, as in 2014, it is wildly successful at that in ways it never intended. This year’s budget story was of a government that had shifted significantly into the centre. A subsequent, hastily prepared energy policy has confirmed that shift.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/23/turnbull-finishes-the-week-with-a-trophy-for-his-shift-to-the-centre/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.