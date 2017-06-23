Comparing Rebel Wilson's potential defamation payout with those of other great Aussie suers
Though Wilson’s defamation cost may soar well above most, there’s been plenty of high-profile and expensive cases since Australia’s defamation laws became uniform in 2006.
Will Ziebell
Following her defamation win against Bauer Media, Rebel Wilson is now seeking close to $7 million in damages. Wilson’s lawyers claim that the number is “extremely conservative”, while Bauer Media’s legal team says it is “extraordinarily large”. So which is it?
