What to read this weekend: recommendations from the bunker

Cassidy Knowlton, editor

“Trace” on ABC Radio National

“June, 1980, suburban Melbourne: Mother of two Maria James is stabbed to death in the back of her bookshop. Her killer has never been found.”

Josh Taylor, journalist

“The Alt-Right Found Its Favorite Cartoonist—and Almost Ruined His Life” by Emma Grey Ellis, Wired

“Garrison isn’t a Nazi, or a murderer, but the self-described libertarian’s political cartoons have made him a darling of the so-called alt-right. In Garrison’s work, “social justice warriors” are pudgy, pink-haired, and squalling; mainstream media outlets are metaphorical trash cans and dinosaurs; Islam is a murderous wolf devouring politically correct sheep. Hillary Clinton’s a corrupt witch, and President Trump is muscular, square-jawed, and beige, with flowing yellow hair.”

Emily Watkins, media reporter

“What Did Al Jazeera Do?” by Jessica Loudis, The New Republic

” Al Jazeera was formed in 1996 from the remnants of a failed BBC-Saudi endeavor to start an Arabic-language news channel. When Saudi censorship proved unacceptable to the Brits, the Qataris swooped in, hiring 120 laid off BBC journalists and broadcasters, staffing up with locals, and giving the network what was intended to be a one-time loan of $137 million to get things going. Within two years, it was watched all across the Arab world, distinguished by its taste for controversy and its willingness to give airtime to figures who had historically been censored, including Israelis, members of Hamas, and—in a move that enraged both the Saudis and Americans—Osama bin Laden. “

Charlie Lewis, journalist

“The Intervention in Alice Springs: Deaths in custody, racism and a BasicsCard” by Paddy Gibson on sbs.com.au

“In January 2012, Kwementyeye Briscoe, died in a police cell after being taken into ‘protective custody’. He was assaulted by police and left alone and unsupervised in his cell for hours. No one was ever charged for this death. For many, Kwementyeye was a friend, brother a son. But for Anmaterr woman, Patricia Morton-Thomas, he was her nephew, and she believes he was a victim of the NT Intervention.”

Dan Wood, subeditor

“An Oral History of Quentin Tarantino as Told to Me By Men I’ve Dated” by Ali Elkin, McSweeneys Internet Tendency

“MIKE: It’s totally cool that you got your whiskey on the rocks, but just so you know, you should really taste it neat first, then maybe add a bit of water. Where was I? Oh. So, when Quentin Tarantino was making The Hateful Eight, the script leaked. He said after that he was going to write it in the form of a novel instead of a movie, and I have to say that was devastating. It turned out fine, though, because he changed his mind. Then they released it on 70-millimeter and that was just, like, a religious experience for me. I know a lot of people don’t care about that sort of thing, but I’m just, like, a purist.”