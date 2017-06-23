Whatever the question, the answer is John Setka
There are six degrees of separation between any two human beings on the planet, the old theory goes. As far as the Coalition are concerned there are far fewer between John Setka and any given topic.
What Kevin Bacon is to other actors, John Setka is to, well, any topic you could name. In the final sitting week of Parliament before the winter break, there was no issue that could not be linked to the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union’s Victorian secretary. Setka told a workers’ rally in Melbourne on Tuesday that the union was going to “expose” inspectors from the Australian Building and Construction Commission:
But the reason for the beat-up over Setka’s comments was clear. After an extended period, the ABCC has quietly conceded that its website and other advices on union rep access were incorrect, in face of union court action. It has settled the action and changed the advice.
Apparently, giving false advice to the public about access by union reps is not a problem: if it is partisan anti-worker advice. Saying that partisan operatives should be shamed is a problem: but only if the partisans are anti-worker.