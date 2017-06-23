Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 23, 2017

Crikey Worm: Gonski gets through, Hanson digs in, pay rise for pollies

The government has a win on Gonski, and pollies get a pay rise and a tax cut. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

SCHOOL SLEEPOVER: GONSKI 2.0 PASSES

The government finally passed its Gonski 2.0 legislation in the early hours of this morning, with a raucous sitting of the House of Representatives voting through the amendments added to the bill to gain the votes of the Senate crossbench. It means that the government goes to the winter break with a win, and that MPs won’t be forced to sit again today.

