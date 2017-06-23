Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 23, 2017

Daily Mail says ripping off stories is just fine ... finding Schapelle ... wanna buy a TV station? ...

Yes, the Daily Mail rewrites other journalists' stories as a fundamental part of its business model. And no, it is not sorry.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, Daily Mail Australia has told journalist Ginger Gorman that ripping off her stories is just fair use, The Courier-Mail has finally found Schapelle, and the SA government is trying its hand at news.

