Australia is objectively less agile and innovative under the Turnbull government
Unfortunately for the embattled PM, Australia now ranks a dismal 23rd in the world, down from 19th the year before, in terms of global innovation.
Jun 23, 2017
It seems Malcolm Turnbull has failed to achieve almost everything he has set out to do as Prime Minister. Matching achievements with ambitions, results with rhetoric, wins with wishes, it’s a sad and sorry picture.
