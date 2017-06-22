The government gives, and gives, and gives, to get a Gonski
The purists and rent-seekers won't like it but the Turnbull government has produced a decent economic reform with its Gonski victory in the Senate.
Jun 22, 2017
It says much about the current state of federal Parliament that the government securing passage of $24 billion in additional schools funding is a big win, but it is. The economic reform purists won’t like it, and the sectarian rent-seekers of the Catholic education sector will complain, but this is reform that ticks the right boxes. It’s investment in human capital — exactly of the kind Reserve Bank head Phillip Lowe said should be a priority days ago. It reduces a misallocation of spending that has no economic benefit, it implements a sound funding model, and it does so in the face of opposition from influential sectors.
3 thoughts on “The government gives, and gives, and gives, to get a Gonski ”
Remember Bernard, Christopher “the fixer” Pain proudly announced that he “couldn’t give a Gonsky”.
Well, Bernard, good to see that you are so pleased for the PM. As my poor state school waves goodbye to $800,000 I will keep your comments in mind. Perhaps you should spend less time dining with the PM and listen to others, like the AEU and parent organisations. Sorry to be such a purist, but it looks like the end is on it’s way for my sub in August.
The private schools will still get more than they need and the public schools will still get less than they need. The SES model is just the easiest dumbest way of doing this – the flawed logic that need is measured by the children’s post codes will continue to favour private schools.
Dumbed down and over-simplified processing didn’t work so well for Centrelink did it?