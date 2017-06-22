The Australian claims another scalp as it hounds Press Council boss out of office
Jun 22, 2017
The Australian has run a vicious three-week campaign against Weisbrot and the McGrath appointment, and this morning the paper gloried in its kill.
As he cleared out his desk after resigning yesterday as chair of the Australian Press Council (APC), maybe it crossed Professor David Weisbrot’s crestfallen mind that he might now seek some solace by lodging a private complaint with the APC against The Australian for the way it has hounded him from his position. Few would blame him.
