This week on ABC2, the national digital channel commissioned to serve the interests of people in skinny jeans, a program called Hack Live went to air then gained headlines. We can’t be sure why. Possibly because someone used the most vulgar word available to speakers of English. Possibly because media outlets are looking to dodge an actual story — say, like the one about the 10th anniversary of the NT intervention, an ongoing and organised racist tragedy to which many media outlets could be seen as willing partners.
