LEAKED: memo from the PM on securing One Nation support for Gonski 2.0
Under a deal made with Hanson's One Nation, the revised Gonski legislation will ban boys from attending school between the ages of four and 18, at Malcolm Roberts' request.
Jun 22, 2017
Crikey has been forwarded* an unverified memo regarding the Gonski legislation, allegedly written by Malcolm Turnbull. Its doubtful authenticity had us worried, so we contacted our super secret source to ask for corroborating evidence. But he’s out on a walk right now and unfortunately “left the proof in [his] other trackies”. This never would’ve happened in Spotlight …
MEMO
From: Malcolm Turnbull, Prime Minister
To: All Coalition Members, House and Senate
Members,
Please be advised that the government has secured the support of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation to facilitate the passage of education legislation through Parliament. In order to gain this support, the government has been obliged to make certain minor changes to education policy. The Prime Minister and Cabinet believe that these changes will strengthen our education package and provide a strong future both for the education sector and for the Liberal-National Coalition. It is important that all members be fully across these changes in the event that the media asks for detail about them, so this memo represents an outline of the tweaks which Ms Hanson and her party requested in exchange for their support. In essence:
Apart from this, the legislation remains essentially the same.
*via satirist Ben Pobjie
