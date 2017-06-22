Isentia accuses rival media-monitoring company of dodgy tactics
Isentia has accused competitor Meltwater of breaking consumer law and free-riding off Isentia licences to provide content to its own clients.
Jun 22, 2017
Media monitoring and analytics firm Isentia has accused competitor Meltwater of taking content accessed through an Isentia account and sending it on to its own clients, inducing Isentia clients to share their account details in breach of their conditions. Isentia has also accused Meltwater of lying to current, former and potential Isentia clients about the business.
