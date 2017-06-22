Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Jun 22, 2017

Isentia accuses rival media-monitoring company of dodgy tactics

Isentia has accused competitor Meltwater of breaking consumer law and free-riding off Isentia licences to provide content to its own clients.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Media monitoring and analytics firm Isentia has accused competitor Meltwater of taking content accessed through an Isentia account and sending it on to its own clients, inducing Isentia clients to share their account details in breach of their conditions. Isentia has also accused Meltwater of lying to current, former and potential Isentia clients about the business.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/22/isentia-accuses-competitor-meltwater-for-free-riding-off-copyright-licences/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.