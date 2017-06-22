Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
State of Origin game two dominated the night, but not as conclusively as you might expect.
Jun 22, 2017
The audience for the country’s biggest annual sporting event — the three game State of Origin Rugby League series — seems to have hit its natural peak and is now on the way down, especially in regional areas of NSW and Queensland, one of Rugby league’s supposed heartlands.
