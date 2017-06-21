Trump hardly the first US president to be a disaster for the world and environment
Crikey readers respond to the death of US "exceptionalism" and the "anarchy" of Tudge, Hunt and Sukkar.
Jun 21, 2017
Crikey readers respond to the death of US "exceptionalism" and the "anarchy" of Tudge, Hunt and Sukkar.
Mark Freeman writes: Re. “How Trump destroyed America’s claims to “exceptionalism” ” (Monday)
Dear Crikey, while there are arguably worse countries that could be the world’s dominant power, I think Bernadette Anvia sees pre-Trump America through rose coloured glasses. From the invasion of the Philipines to the illegal disastrous wars in Vietnam and Iraq, installing and propping up dictators as well as pre-Pearl Harbour isolationism, the U.S. has never been a “spotless city shining on a hill.”
Powered by Taboola