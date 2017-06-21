Reactions to London terror show language of the far-right has been normalised
The recent attack on a Muslim centre in Finsbury Park, London, had some elements of our media describing the incident as a "revenge attack".
Jun 21, 2017
Australian media coverage of the London terror attacks has naturally focused on the stories of Australian victims. Tabloid coverage and commentary (including our national broadsheet-sized tabloid) has also focused on the nastiness of the perpetrators, particularly on their expressed religious motivations, with repeated sideswipes at anyone who shares a similar religious background.
