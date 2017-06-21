Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Jun 21, 2017

Bully journo's parting shot ... Bauer CEO steps down ... Channel 31 switches off ...

Gold Coast Bulletin columnist Alice Gorman pulls no punches in her final (unpublished) column for the newspaper.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, a Gold Coast Bulletin columnist has published her final column on Facebook attacking the paper, and Bauer has announced Nick Chan will be leaving immediately as CEO, to be replaced by Paul Dykzeul.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/21/gold-coast-bulletin-columnist-alice-gorman-attacks-paper-in-final-column/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.