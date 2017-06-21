Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: Ten not dead yet
Channel Ten's finances are not looking so hot, but it can still occasionally win in the ratings.
Jun 21, 2017
The worm turns, there’s life after death, or the Ten Network is still alive (but it is still dying, slowly) — whatever the metaphor, Ten showed up its rivals last night with a very solid performance. Or rather, the absence of the usual heavy hitters on Nine (The Voice) and Seven (House Rules) left the way open for Ten to sneak home in the main channels and run second to Seven in total people. We can add that to the second-tier programs (and third in a couple of cases) on Nine and Ten, plus Nine running a little comatose with its week’s hopes built on the second State of Origin game in Sydney tonight.
MasterChef managed 1.256 million viewers nationally last night and was the sixth most watched program. Ten’s Shark Tank sneaked into 10th nationally with a solid 1.023 million. But Seven and Nine News were the top programs in regional, metro and nationally, so it was on the whole a boring night for viewers after 7pm. Seven’s First Dates ended with 864,000 (that’s for the local version from 7.30pm). The UK original from 8.40pm fell to a national figure of 576,000, which didn’t help Seven one bit. Nine’s Love Child continued its weak run this time out with 769,000 at 8.30pm. And ignore Origin — watch Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell at 8.30 tonight on ABC. You can catch the rest of Origin from 9pm — there will still be an hour or so to go — if you want a bit of biffo.
The top programs in the regions were again dominated by Seven with Seven News on top as usual with 702,000 viewers. Seven News/Today Tonight was on 562,000, then Home and Away in third with 532,000, The 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia was fourth with 462,000 and the 7pm ABC News was fifth with 355,000.
