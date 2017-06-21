George Christensen and the dark art of going 'faux-rogue' to woo voters
The bluster of a floor-crossing is little more than theatrics, and George Christensen's recent effort is no exception.
Jun 21, 2017
If this morning’s breathless reporting on the matter is to be believed, George Christensen’s decision to cross the floor to vote against his government colleagues yesterday has the potential to cleave the Coalition in two.
