Turnbull searches for someone to surrender to on Gonski
The government needs to wrap up its Gonski package this week or face a difficult winter as internal recriminations build.
Jun 20, 2017
You can understand why the government is in a rush to try to get its Gonski 2.0 package through the Senate: the longer debate about it goes on, the longer rentseekers like the Catholic education sector and the Australian Education Union have to stir up both the left and the right against the package.
