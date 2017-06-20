Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Politics

Jun 20, 2017

Turnbull searches for someone to surrender to on Gonski

The government needs to wrap up its Gonski package this week or face a difficult winter as internal recriminations build.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

You can understand why the government is in a rush to try to get its Gonski 2.0 package through the Senate: the longer debate about it goes on, the longer rentseekers like the Catholic education sector and the Australian Education Union have to stir up both the left and the right against the package.

