What is Islamic State doing in the Philippines?
We are a month into the siege of the country’s biggest Muslim city, Marawi, by groups who have aligned themselves with the so-called Islamic State.
Jun 20, 2017
We are a month into the siege of the country’s biggest Muslim city, Marawi, by groups who have aligned themselves with the so-called Islamic State.
Even if he is not battling a serious disease as is strongly rumoured, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had good reason to disappear last week between his no-show for the country’s Independence Day on June 12 and the celebration of Father’s Day six days later.
Powered by Taboola