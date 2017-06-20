The red shrill: how the alt-right became the most easily triggered snowflakes in the culture wars
MRAs and the alt-right have become the obverse of BuzzFeed at its worst.
Jun 20, 2017
This week, literal tens of cranky chaps on Facebook are rising up and asserting their right to pay to view a budget documentary they know very well that they can get on Pirate Bay for nothing. Come on, lads. Membership to the loose, midlife coalition of Men’s Rights Activists (MRAs) comes as surely with a free VPN as it does a “Bitches Be Wack” shirt, and if you’re one of those joining News Corp in their demands to see The Red Pill. Well, you’ve already seen The Red Pill.
