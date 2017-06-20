Today in Media Files, media outlets cook up some outrage over Melbourne hipsters’ $5 Nutella spoons (but the lack of fact-checking is the real problem), the ABC’s Ultimo thoroughfare is closing, and the Daily Mail found in breach by the Australian Press Council.
