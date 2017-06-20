It’s going to be a big few days for the rent-seeking Murdoch family as they await tonight’s regulatory advice to the UK government on their $20 billion Sky PLC take-over, plus seek legislative favours in Australia to seize control of Ten Network Holdings.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.