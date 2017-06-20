How did the Australian media cover the Finsbury Park attack?
Were the papers reluctant to call it "terrorism" as the alleged attacker was white and the victims were Muslim?
Jun 20, 2017
In the very early hours of Monday morning, 47-year-old Darren Osborne is alleged to have driven a truck through a crowd of people leaving Finsbury Park mosque in north London. The means of the terror attack had become frighteningly familiar to the people of the UK, but in this case the alleged perpetrator is white and the victims are Muslim. Some commentators have said media and authorities in the UK were slow to label the event as a terrorist attack and are treating it differently to the London Bridge attack. How did Australia’s papers cover the story?
