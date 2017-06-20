BIRMO’S GONSKI NIGHTMARE
How hard is it to spend $18 billion on Australia’s education system? Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Education Minister Simon Birmingham are finding out just how hard, with the prospect that more Coalition MPs will cross the floor to oppose the Gonski 2.0 funding reforms in protest against the cuts to the Catholic education sector. Yesterday we learnt that Liberal Senator Chris Back was considering crossing the floor, and now former cabinet minister Kevin Andrews has demanded that modelling shown to the crossbench also be shown to government MPs in today’s joint party room meeting.