Jun 20, 2017

Crikey Worm: Gonski could be goneski, and you should ask for a pay rise

Terror on the streets of London and Paris again, the RBA says you should ask for more money, and there's no certainty on Gonski. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

BIRMO’S GONSKI NIGHTMARE

How hard is it to spend $18 billion on Australia’s education system? Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Education Minister Simon Birmingham are finding out just how hard, with the prospect that more Coalition MPs will cross the floor to oppose the Gonski 2.0 funding reforms in protest against the cuts to the Catholic education sector. Yesterday we learnt that Liberal Senator Chris Back was considering crossing the floor, and now former cabinet minister Kevin Andrews has demanded that modelling shown to the crossbench also be shown to government MPs in today’s joint party room meeting.

