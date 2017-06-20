Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

TV & Radio

Jun 20, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Hamish and Andy's True Stories loses viewers, but not enough to knock it from top spot in entertainment programs.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

It was easily Seven’s night in metro and regional markets as Nine and Ten’s offerings couldn’t cope with House Rules and a solid night for the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia (which in turn boosted Seven’s 6 to 7 pm news). Nine’s Hamish and Andy did OK — the highest rating entertainment program last night, as Nine pointed out, but fewer viewers found it entertaining than previous weeks — it had 1.432 million viewers last night nationally against 1.519 million a week ago and more than 1.8 million for the debut. Masterchef Australia was again squeezed and ended on 1.15 million which isn’t a bad outcome, just not its potential.

