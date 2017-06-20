Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Hamish and Andy's True Stories loses viewers, but not enough to knock it from top spot in entertainment programs.
Jun 20, 2017
Hamish and Andy's True Stories loses viewers, but not enough to knock it from top spot in entertainment programs.
It was easily Seven’s night in metro and regional markets as Nine and Ten’s offerings couldn’t cope with House Rules and a solid night for the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia (which in turn boosted Seven’s 6 to 7 pm news). Nine’s Hamish and Andy did OK — the highest rating entertainment program last night, as Nine pointed out, but fewer viewers found it entertaining than previous weeks — it had 1.432 million viewers last night nationally against 1.519 million a week ago and more than 1.8 million for the debut. Masterchef Australia was again squeezed and ended on 1.15 million which isn’t a bad outcome, just not its potential.
Powered by Taboola