Rundle: as London becomes Baghdad, we will soon have to choose a side
We are not far away from a different form of militancy, on the streets of Western cities, and people will be called on to make their political and moral judgements accordingly.
Jun 20, 2017
We are not far away from a different form of militancy, on the streets of Western cities, and people will be called on to make their political and moral judgements accordingly.
With the burnt-out shell of Grenfell Tower hanging still in the sky above west London, Cardiff father-of-four Darren Osborne took it upon himself to turn the UK back towards culture and racial division, with a van attack on worshipers at Finsbury Park mosque in east London. One person has died after the attack, and 10 were injured, the death toll may well rise. Osborne, detained by members of the crowd, was said to have been saved from serious injury by an imam, who prevented the crowd from laying into him. He was heard to yell that he wanted to “kill all Muslims” or “kill more Muslims” or possibly both. Perhaps his attack will be followed by copycat attacks, or by revenge attacks, or both, or not.
Powered by Taboola