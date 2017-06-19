Turnbull desperate to govern from the centre, but foes won't let him
Better than his overseas counterparts, Malcolm Turnbull has read the mood of electoral disillusionment, but his opponents are succeeding in preventing him from showing it.
Jun 19, 2017
Whatever might be said about Malcolm Turnbull and his government, he has proved better at responding to the alienation and anger of voters than his counterparts in the UK and the US.
One thought on “Turnbull desperate to govern from the centre, but foes won’t let him ”
Really Mr Keane, although I have almost always enjoyed your articles, I have always recognised that sometimes you say some “interesting things” as you write but this one takes the cake. “Labor is still portraying Turnbull, …as a rogue neoliberal hellbent on slashing schools funding, destroying Medicare and taxing low-income earners while handing out tax cuts to the top end of town. ” You are making the same mistake as the LNP – everything is Labor’s fault. But you cannot blame Labor for the situation in which Turnbull and the Libs find themselves. The Libs are doing it to themselves and all of the above have been true during this government; the last continuing to be true. While Turnbull & party (?) may have done a U-turn on school funding, The issue of medicare is still out for judging and the last is an absolute, not to mention disgusting wall. I note you haven’t mentioned climate change. Turnbull has been a major disappointment. He made a deal with the devil to be the PM and now he is paying for it with his soul.