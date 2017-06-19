Is Australia's media doomed to remain a colonial backwater?
The combination of foreign control with diminishing local newsrooms means Australia could be missing out on a huge English-speaking opportunity in Asia-Pacific, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.
