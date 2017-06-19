Poll Bludger: voters return in droves to the One Nation bandwagon
After all the controversy of the past couple of months, there has been a curious resurgence in support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation.
Jun 19, 2017
As bad-to-terrible results continue to rain down on the Turnbull government with monotonous uniformity, recent opinion polls have at least turned up one phenomenon of interest: a curious resurgence in support for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation.
