Jun 19, 2017

The Daily Mail, proving that it has learnt nothing, is in trouble for plagiarising a freelance journalist's stories -- again.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, it’s feuds all around, with journalist Ginger Gorman calling out the Daily Mail for ripping off her work (again), Chris Kenny getting legal advice over a Gillian Triggs interview published by Fairfax, and former Fairfax journalist Michael West hitting back at Australian Financial Review columnist Joe Aston.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Mail stealing stories (again) … Chris Kenny haz a sad … West v Aston … 

  1. Barbara Haan

    Didums Chris Kenny.
    Alan Jones wished all the best for a fast recovery by Macca on his program on Sunday morning, so he’s got at least one ABC presenter praying for him.

