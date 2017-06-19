Today in Media Files, it’s feuds all around, with journalist Ginger Gorman calling out the Daily Mail for ripping off her work (again), Chris Kenny getting legal advice over a Gillian Triggs interview published by Fairfax, and former Fairfax journalist Michael West hitting back at Australian Financial Review columnist Joe Aston.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
One thought on “Mail stealing stories (again) … Chris Kenny haz a sad … West v Aston … ”
Didums Chris Kenny.
Alan Jones wished all the best for a fast recovery by Macca on his program on Sunday morning, so he’s got at least one ABC presenter praying for him.