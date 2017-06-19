Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

Jun 19, 2017

How Trump destroyed America's claims to 'exceptionalism'

For the first time in a long time, we are seeing an unexceptional nation that failed to show leadership when leadership was needed most, writes freelance journalist Bernadette Anvia.

Share

Donald Trump and US exceptionalism

In a few years’ time, the inevitable analysis of the Trump presidency and its historical legacy will begin. Political commentators and historians from across the world will weigh in on Trump’s foreign and domestic policies, his political convictions, his opinion polls, his rapport with his colleagues and fellow world leaders and his responses to national and international crises. Each will evaluate the enigma that is Donald J. Trump, and each will attempt to answer that age-old question of American democracy: was he a good leader?

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/19/how-trump-destroyed-americas-claims-to-exceptionalism/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.