Crikey Worm: Government courts Greens, ministers court controversy
This week is all about Gonski 2.0 -- who gives one and at what price for the government? Turnbull is still struggling in the polls, and Donald Trump has been contradicted by his own lawyer. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
I thought quite good Michelle Grattan’s piece on Gonski 2.0 in the Conversation of 18 June 2017: ‘Will the Greens let the teachers’ union bully them over schools funding?’