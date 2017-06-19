Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 19, 2017

Crikey Worm: Government courts Greens, ministers court controversy

This week is all about Gonski 2.0 -- who gives one and at what price for the government? Turnbull is still struggling in the polls, and Donald Trump has been contradicted by his own lawyer. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

GONSKI 2.0: THE NEVERENDING STORY

The government is negotiating with the Greens and the crossbench to pass the “Gonski 2.0” education funding changes this week, and the potential for striking a deal with each of the major players depends on several factors. One Nation whip Brian Burston says in The Australian today that the party is likely to support the legislation as is: “It’s a fair deal, it’s based on need, and the fact a school can apply for extra funding based on special needs I think is a good thing.”

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Government courts Greens, ministers court controversy 

  1. Gavin Moodie

    I thought quite good Michelle Grattan’s piece on Gonski 2.0 in the Conversation of 18 June 2017: ‘Will the Greens let the teachers’ union bully them over schools funding?’

