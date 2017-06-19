Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 19, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Channel Nine scrapes past Channel 7 after a subpar performance from The Voice

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

It was Nine’s night in the in total people and the main channels and Seven’s in the regions. The Voice has lost more ground for Nine — 1.37 million nationally last night for two hours from 7pm (the final half hour making the difference between winning and second to Seven). House Rules was the second most watched program on the night nationally with 1.84 million. But it ended at 8.30 pm and viewers went to Sunday Night which managed a decent 1.31 million nationally. Ten’s Masterchef finished well behind its rivals with 1.01 million nationally. The Voice should really have done better, being the Top 10 elimination. No one qualifies as a must watch at this stage.

Topics

