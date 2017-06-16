Treasury reveals only half of overseas retailers will actually pay GST despite new laws
Just how Treasury worked out it will get $300 million in GST from overseas sales remains a mystery.
Jun 16, 2017
Just how Treasury worked out it will get $300 million in GST from overseas sales remains a mystery.
Treasury has predicted just half of overseas retailers will offer to collect GST for low-value purchases made by Australians, as the government rushes to pass new legislation for the scheme in the next week.
Powered by Taboola