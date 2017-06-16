It was the Midwinter Ball on Wednesday night, and if Health Minister Greg Hunt, Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar and Human Services Minister Alan Tudge felt a little a groggy the next morning, they are unlikely to have their mood improved by the letters they received from the Victorian judicial registrar. Following vocal criticism from the trio about the Victorian Judiciary’s decisions regarding Terrorist suspects, each was told he, or his legal representative, were required to “appear before the Court of Appeal on Friday 16 June 2017 … to make submissions as to why you should not be referred for prosecution for contempt”. (George Brandis must be thanking his lucky stars.)
