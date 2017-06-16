How Ten dudded its program suppliers -- and will Waleed, Carrie and Pete get paid?
Those who supply Ten's programs, such as MasterChef and The Project, will be hoping they can get to the front of the queue of secured creditors and get paid.
Jun 16, 2017
Among the creditors gathering at Sydney’s Sofitel Hotel at 10am on Monday week to hear from the Ten Network’s administrators, KordaMentha, will be representatives (and some senior executives) from some of the country’s TV major production houses. Companies like Endemol Shine — 50% owned by the Murdochs’ News Corp, ITV Australia, Fremantle, Warner Brothers, Fox Studios, CBS, Roving Enterprises and Working Dog. At stake: the future of tens of millions of dollars in format fees and other payments for dramas, comedies, sport, current affairs and other productions.
