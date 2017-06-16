What to read this weekend: recommendations from the bunker

Cassidy Knowlton, editor

“How the US triggered a massacre in Mexico” by Ginger Thompson, ProPublica

“In March 2011 gunmen from the Zetas cartel, one of the most violent drug trafficking organizations in the world, swept through Allende and nearby towns like a flash flood, demolishing homes and businesses and kidnapping and killing dozens, possibly hundreds, of men, women and children.”

Josh Taylor, journalist

“Inside The Chaotic Battle To Be The Top Reply To A Trump Tweet” by Charlie Warzel, BuzzFeed

“Thanks to Twitter’s weighted reply algorithm, you don’t even have to be the first to hit “send” — though it certainly helps. So seconds after the president sounds off to his 31 million–plus followers, he’s bombarded with replies — almost all of them extreme.”

Emily Watkins, media reporter

“This Guy Spent A Year Exploring The Subculture Of Competitive Punning” by Anjali Khosla, Fast Company

“I felt even more anxious because a pun competition is a timed word-puzzle comedy contest that you can’t really prepare for beyond just feeding your pun instincts with more practice. The thing is, though, the people who attend pun competitions really want you to do well, so they tend to be great and heavily responsive audiences. Getting applause is the greatest cure to social anxiety that exists.”

Charlie Lewis, journalist

“Mosul’s Library Without Books” by Robin Wright, The New Yorker

“During the thirty-two months that the Islamic State ruled the city, the university campus, on tree-lined grounds near the Tigris River, was gradually closed down and then torched. Quite intentionally, the library was hardest hit. ISIS sought to kill the ideas within its walls—or at least the access to them.”

Dan Wood, subeditor

“Extremism experts are starting to worry about the left” by Joshua Hersh, Vice

“Experts in homegrown extremism say it’s not so simple — Hodgkinson had no known association to any left-wing extremist group. But they also say that the past few months have seen enough of a rise in politically motivated violence from the far left that monitors of right-wing extremism have begun shifting their focus, and sounding the alarm.”

Sally Whyte, deputy editor

“‘Gwyneth glows like a radioactive swan’ – my day at the Goop festival” by Lindy West, The Guardian

“I wander back inside and there she is, gliding through the Bulletproof Coffee line like our priestess. Here is just a true fact: Gwyneth glows like a radioactive swan. She emits light. She would be great in a power outage. Though the FAQ specifically directed attendees to wear athleisure (with a link to the Goop store’s athleisure page – just to be helpful!), Gwyneth appears to be wearing a sirocco of flower petals. She leads us, her flock, into the auditorium and the real show begins.”