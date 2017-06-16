Media reforms cannot proceed while Ten is on the brink
Consideration of changes to media ownership rules should be put on hold until serious questions around the placing of Ten in administration are resolved, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Jun 16, 2017
Serious questions now exist about the role of Lachlan Murdoch, 21st Century Fox and Bruce Gordon in placing the Ten Network in administration — sufficiently serious that consideration of media ownership reforms by Parliament cannot credibly proceed at this point.
