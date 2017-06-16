Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Jun 16, 2017

Mayne: is the ALP responsible for Australia’s world-record gambling rates?

The Australian Labor Party, protector of the battler, is going deeper into the addictive poker machine caper to help fund its Canberra political operations.

Dan Wood — Subeditor

Dan Wood

Subeditor

When you’re a great migrant nation and also the world’s biggest gamblers, then of course it should come as no surprise that Australia’s oldest and biggest political party would pay $583,000 to buy a bunch of poker machine licences in Canberra from an Italian community club.

