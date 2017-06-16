Mayne: is the ALP responsible for Australia’s world-record gambling rates?
The Australian Labor Party, protector of the battler, is going deeper into the addictive poker machine caper to help fund its Canberra political operations.
Jun 16, 2017
When you’re a great migrant nation and also the world’s biggest gamblers, then of course it should come as no surprise that Australia’s oldest and biggest political party would pay $583,000 to buy a bunch of poker machine licences in Canberra from an Italian community club.
