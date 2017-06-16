Rundle: thank God for Laurie Oakes and why Mia Freedman bullied Roxane Gay
Laurie Oakes was exactly right to do as he did and expose the cosy pollie-journo relationship inside the Canberra bubble.
Jun 16, 2017
Thank God for Laurie Oakes! What the hell will happen when that long shadow, like Skywhale, passes from the Canberra Hills? Oakes’ decision to broadcast Malcolm Turnbull’s half-hearted imitation of Donald Trump at the Midwinter Ball was absolutely the right one, for numerous reasons. The “special relationship” — read: supine grovelling — of Australia to the US will survive Turnbull’s little turn; judging by numerous Letterman etc appearances one of the few human qualities Donald Trump possesses is a willingness to mock and self-mock his outsize public persona, haha.
