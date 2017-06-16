Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Jun 16, 2017

Crikey Worm: Turnbull red-faced over Trump impression, Rebel Wilson wins case

Good morning, early birds. Rebel Wilson wins a court case, and Malcolm Turnbull loses face. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.

Cassidy Knowlton — Editor

Cassidy Knowlton

Editor

Share

TOP TRUMPS

The first rule of Midwinter Ball is you don’t talk about Midwinter Ball (though Crikey has never been one for rules), but someone was talking to veteran Nine journalist Laurie Oakes about Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull‘s speech, which included a very funny but diplomatically challenging Donald Trump impression. Oakes, who did not attend the ball and thus was not been constrained by its Chatham House rules, played the leaked audio on Channel Nine. “The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before! We are winning in the polls. We are! We are. Not the fake polls, not the fake polls, they’re the ones we’re not winning in,” the Prime Minister joked.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/16/crikey-worm-turnbull-red-faced-over-trump-impression-rebel-wilson-wins-case/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.