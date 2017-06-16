Crikey Worm: Turnbull red-faced over Trump impression, Rebel Wilson wins case
Good morning, early birds. Rebel Wilson wins a court case, and Malcolm Turnbull loses face. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.
The first rule of Midwinter Ball is you don’t talk about Midwinter Ball (though Crikey has never been one for rules), but someone was talking to veteran Nine journalist Laurie Oakes about Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull‘s speech, which included a very funny but diplomatically challenging Donald Trump impression. Oakes, who did not attend the ball and thus was not been constrained by its Chatham House rules, played the leaked audio on Channel Nine. “The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before! We are winning in the polls. We are! We are. Not the fake polls, not the fake polls, they’re the ones we’re not winning in,” the Prime Minister joked.
