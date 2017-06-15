Whips out for the Glorious Midwinter Ball
We can't decide if Chloe Shorten or Julie Bishop was the best best dressed.
Jun 15, 2017
We can't decide if Chloe Shorten or Julie Bishop was the best best dressed.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce cracked out the whip to open this year’s Midwinter Ball, the annual night the pollies, the press, staffers and corporate lobbyists dress up and get down in the Great Hall to dance the night away and raise money for charity.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Whips out for the Glorious Midwinter Ball ”
Did Jethro charge us to attend this one too?