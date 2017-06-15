Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jun 15, 2017

Whips out for the Glorious Midwinter Ball

We can't decide if Chloe Shorten or Julie Bishop was the best best dressed.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce cracked out the whip to open this year’s Midwinter Ball, the annual night the pollies, the press, staffers and corporate lobbyists dress up and get down in the Great Hall to dance the night away and raise money for charity.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Whips out for the Glorious Midwinter Ball 

  1. klewso

    Did Jethro charge us to attend this one too?

