Tower block in London, on fire, flames here and there. First off, the story looked merely serious, nothing like what it would become. There’d been fires like that before. They looked spectacular, but they didn’t spread. But this one did. Sometime in the night in Australia, middle of the day there, the building burst into flame, became the inferno anticipated in innumerable disaster movies. The metal cladding made it glow, sent streaks of sheer yellow through the flames, as people gathered at the windows, screamed, waved frantically to rescuers, dropped babies out of windows, jumped themselves. In real time, the story of Grenfell Tower played out across the wires: a building in a public housing estate whose neighbourhood action group had warned would go up sooner or later, who had mused that it would have no action taken over it until there was a catastrophe. A building that had been refitted internally to crowd more people in without a sprinkler system being installed. A building part of old ’70s housing stock, a report on the fire safety conditions of which had been deferred by the Tory government twice. A building designed by its architects as a concrete shell that would limit any fire not merely to one floor, but to one corner of one floor, clad in a metal skin of the type that had already caught fire in other places round the world. A cladding added to the building, it has been said, to improve the appearance of it for the well-heeled residents of Kensington, the borough with the highest-priced houses in the country.