Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jun 15, 2017

Hinch's Senate Diary: cardigans are not prime ministerial

Derryn Hinch wonders about Bill Shorten's dress sense and Malcolm Turnbull's ability to make hay while the clean-energy sun shines.

Derryn Hinch —

Derryn Hinch

Share

Frankly, I don’t give a Flying Finkel about the current emissions debate until the government presents me — as a crucial crossbencher — with some genuine legislation they seriously think they can get through the Senate. And bring prices down.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/06/15/hinch-on-marriage-equality-and-turnbulls-clean-energy-target/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.