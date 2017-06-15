Hinch's Senate Diary: cardigans are not prime ministerial
Derryn Hinch wonders about Bill Shorten's dress sense and Malcolm Turnbull's ability to make hay while the clean-energy sun shines.
Jun 15, 2017
Derryn Hinch wonders about Bill Shorten's dress sense and Malcolm Turnbull's ability to make hay while the clean-energy sun shines.
Frankly, I don’t give a Flying Finkel about the current emissions debate until the government presents me — as a crucial crossbencher — with some genuine legislation they seriously think they can get through the Senate. And bring prices down.
Powered by Taboola