Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: we'll always have Masterchef, even if we don't always have Ten

Nine’s night in the metros (and in a couple of important demos), Seven’s in the regions. Masterchef Australia was a lonely beacon of quality with 1.2 million national viewers. But Nine’s AFL Footy Show had another poor night with just 293,000 national viewers, of which 236,000 were in the metros and 159,000 were in Melbourne (155,000 last week). The 7.30pm lead-in Britain’s Got Talent had over 900,000 national viewers, including 211,000 in Melbourne. The Footy Show lost a quarter of those from 9pm. Hook it, it is a waste of time and money. In NRL markets Nine showed yet another episode of its biggest loser for 2017, Last Resort, at 9pm. It could only manage 226,000 nationally, with 87,000 of those in Sydney (and just 144,000 in the metros). Britain’s Got Talent had 207,000 in Sydney as the lead-in, so Last Resort was rejected by more than half that audience. They were good TV judges.

In regional markets it was Seven News again with 716,000 people, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 563,000, then Home and Away with 532,000 and Border Security and the 5.30pm part of the Chase Australia equal on 444,000.

News Breakfast’s national audience topped the 290,000 mark for the first time in ages, with 101,000 watching on ABC News (News 24) — the terrible London fire seems to have been the reason. Oddly though, while Today did OK in the metros with 287,000, its regional audience fell sharply to just 94,000, while Sunrise had 249,000 in the regions — and 293,000 in the metros. Sunrise all up had 542,000 national viewers and Today a very low 381,000.

Tonight the latest series of The Family Law starts on SBS — watch it. Seven has Geelong against the Weagles from Perth.

Network channel share:

Nine (27.7%) Seven (26.5%) Ten (19.7%) ABC (19.0%) SBS (7.0%)

Network main channels:

Nine (19.3%) Seven (18.6%) Ten (14.1%) ABC (13.1%) SBS ONE (4.9%)

Top 5 digital channels:

Gem (3.5%) 7TWO (3.2%) ABC 2, Eleven (2.9%) 7mate, ONE (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.887 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.669 million Nine/NBN News — 1.412 million Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.335 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.310 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.245 million Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.200 million 7pm ABC News — 1.175 million Border Security (Seven) — 1.150 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm, (Seven) — 1.119 million

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.171 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.106 million Nine News — 1.101 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.026 million

Losers: Just a weak night overall, but Masterchef stood out.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.171 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.106 million Nine News — 1.101million Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.026 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 910,000 ABC News — 814,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 635,000 7.30 (ABC) — 562,000 Ten News — 522,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 467,000

Morning TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 542,000 Today (Nine) – 382,000 News Breakfast (ABC 1, 190,000 + 101,000 on News 24) — 291,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 257,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 182,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 131,000

Top five pay TV channels:

TVHITS (3.1%) Sky News (2.0%) Fox8, Nick Jr (1.9%) UKTV, LifeStyle (1.7%)

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 72,000 Wentworth (showcase) — 56,00 Peppa Pig (Nick Jr) — 52,000 NRL: 360 (Fox League) —49,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News), Shimmer and Shine (Nick Jr) — 48,000

